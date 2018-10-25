×
5 things Triple H would do if he took over the WWE

Rishi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.57K   //    25 Oct 2018, 13:40 IST

Vince McMahon has made WWE the behemoth it is today. It is undoubtedly his creation, and he will always be associated with the company. However, there is a large contingent of the WWE Universe clamouring for Triple H to take complete control of the company.

Whether they believe McMahon has lost touch with audiences, or whether they feel Triple H is better suited to carry the company forward, the case for Triple H to take over completely is a strong one.

If Triple H won't be taking complete control in the near future, the transition is well underway, with The Game primarily functioning in a backstage role with occasional appearances in the ring.

Here are 5 things Triple H would do if he took over the WWE.

#5 Retire from in-ring competition

Triple H is arguably the most talented wrestler in WWE. We may not realise this at the moment, but getting to see Triple H step into the ring is a treat for the Universe.

He usually only steps into the ring around WrestleMania season, and tends to be involved in the biggest matches of the show. Once he takes control of WWE, there's only so much he could have on his plate at a time.

He is a father of three, and is seen as a father figure to a number of younger stars backstage. Being an active in-ring competitor, and running the company will probably be a little too much.

Being an active in ring competitor and also running the company just seems improbable. So It can be expected that Triple H retires after he takes control. It's not like money will be a problem, his new salary and job title should cover things up quite nicely.

