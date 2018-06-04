Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 things we can expect on Raw (4 June 2018)

Tonight will be the penultimate Raw before MITB.

Nikhil Bhaskar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 20:27 IST
This week's edition of Monday Night Raw will be live from the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas. The penultimate Raw before Money in the Bank on June 17th is looking slightly lacklustre on paper, with some singles matches announced between members of the Men's MITB match, with no stakes involved whatsoever.

Things are looking up for the tag team division, however, with a Battle Royal announced for Raw this week. Also, the Raw Women's Champion will be in action. A Superstar missing in action last week is set to return as well.

So, here are five things we can expect on this week's edition of Raw.

#5 Braun Strowman destroys Bobby Roode

Will Roode be squashed by the Monster Among Men?

When The Glorious One moved to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup, fans were hoping that Roode would get a fresh start, because he was quite a disappointment on the blue brand 

But meaningless match after match with Elias destroyed whatever momentum he had gained from the brand switch.

Now, he is set to go up against fellow MITB competitor Braun Strowman. He will surely end up losing to the Monster Among Men, but hopefully, it won't be a squash. If Roode is able to hold his own against a monster like Strowman, it'll surely help his momentum heading into the Ladder match in two weeks.

