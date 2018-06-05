5 things we can expect on SmackDown Live (5 June 2018)

What can we expect on the second last show of the blue brand before Money in the Bank?

Nikhil Bhaskar 05 Jun 2018

This week's SmackDown Live will air from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and the show is the penultimate SmackDown Live episode before Money in the Bank on June 17th.

A number of segments and matches have already been announced for the show including a contract signing, a mixed tag team match and more. In addition, there are a few unanswered questions before we head into the pay-per-view.

With that in mind, let us list five things we can expect to see on SmackDown Live this week.

#5 Good match, but no real story

Lynch and Charlotte have faced off many times in the past

Last week on SmackDown, a casual backstage segment between Flair and Lynch about who would win the MITB Women's Ladder match caused General Manager Paige to book a match between the two women.

Make no mistake, two of the four Horsewomen going head to head will be a good match for sure, but there is not real story to tell here, neither is there anything at stake in the match. So, it is hard to generate audience interest in such a match.

However, we can expect to see more such matches between competitors of the two MITB Ladder Matches this week, as well as next week, on both RAW and SmackDown Live.