Becky Lynch recently made an appearance on The Bump

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch isn't set to defend her Championship at Money in the Bank next weekend. But The Man was still in attendance for this week's episode of The Bump, where she was able to make a number of revealing statements.

The Irish Lasskicker has been taking some much-needed time off following her victory over Shayna Baszler back at WrestleMania and will now have one eye on Money in the Bank ladder match winner.

Even though Lynch isn't currently part of the card, Baszler, Nia Jax, and Asuka all have the opportunity to win the Money in the Bank contract and then cash in on the current Women's Champion.

Of course, Lynch will now be looking over her shoulder, but that didn't stop her from making her usual media appearances, and here are some of the updates that she delivered yesterday.

#5. Becky Lynch will be guest appearing on Billions

WWE Superstars making TV show appearances isn't something new since the likes of Kane and Batista once appeared on Smallville, while Edge was seen in The Flash.

Lynch appeared alongside Brian Koppelman on yesterday's episode of The Bump to announce that she will be making an appearance on Showtime's season five premiere of Billions this Sunday, May 3rd.

The show is all about power politics and is a drama that centers around New York High Finance, which isn't the usual world that Becky Lynch would be found in. It seems that The Man will look to make her mark in the acting world so that she has some options when she finally decides to hang up her boots, much like many other wrestlers have before her.