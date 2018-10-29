5 Things We Learned from WWE Evolution

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.50K // 29 Oct 2018, 14:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Baddest Women on the Planet

October 28 saw the beginning of a revolution. A step in the right direction which will see the WWE develop into something much greater than it already is.

The first ever women-only pay-per-view saw the best of past and present female wrestlers from the WWE take the spotlight for the first time ever.

The show proved that the WWE has already come a long way in the wrestling business, and the women’s division of the company is ready to take the company to newer heights which will make it even more successful.

Staged in New York, the event had the look and feel of a house show due to its dark lighting and color scheme. However, that did not take away the level of performances which were put up by the superstars.

After the night was done, many have been left with great memories of the iconic event which will last for a lifetime. One can only hope that the WWE will work on these and build on them on this week’s shows while they build towards Crown Jewel, and not let Crown Jewel take the spotlight off Evolution too quickly.

With that said, let's take a look at five interesting things we learned from Evolution.

#1 The women from yesteryear of WWE haven't missed a beat

The Battle Royal got better towards the end

For a long time we have seen the WWE bring back legends to promote an event. Whether it is just to cut promos, be special guest referees, or even do battle inside the ring, the WWE has never failed to call upon their trustee old athletes.

This has usually been true when male wrestlers have been involved, and we have seen them deliver more often than not. Be it Goldberg, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, or Shawn Michaels, these 50+ year old men have come back to make an impact, no matter how rusty the impact may have been.

Evolution saw a similar case when the WWE decided to call upon some of its best female superstars back for the event. Lita, Trish Stratus, Michelle McCool, Ivory, and Molly Holly were some of the stars of yesterday who returned to make an impact.

The impact was made loud and clear, especially by Lita and Trish, who performed effortlessly after years of being inactive in the ring for longer matches. The quality of the matches, even the Battle Royal, was good, which proved that the women of the WWE have still got it even after all these years.

1 / 5 NEXT