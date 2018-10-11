5 Things We Learnt from The Undertaker's 'Out Of Character' Interview

Ed Young recently interviewed The Undertaker

WWE Legend, The Undertaker sat down for a rare out of character interview with Ed Young earlier this month. During the sit-down interview, Taker discussed a number of topics from the origins of his character to how he kept himself relevant. He also had advice for today's Superstars and revealed what they need to do to connect with the fans more.

Let's take a look at some of what we learned from Undertaker's interview. We also have the full interview at the end of this article.

#5 His advice for younger wrestlers

Undertaker

Talking about today's generation of WWE Superstar, Taker said that although their athleticism was "off the charts", they relied on moves too much. In his opinion, he said that professional wrestling was about "evoking emotion", making the crowd either love or hate the wrestler in the ring.

Undertaker continued, saying that once a wrestler did a crazy flip, he would have to inevitably top it next time to grab the audience's attention and this could lead to greater risk-taking and injuries in the future.

Taker also said that wrestlers of today were often trying to emulate the wrestler they watched on TV instead of being that wrestler.

