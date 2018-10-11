×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Things We Learnt from The Undertaker's 'Out Of Character' Interview

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.50K   //    11 Oct 2018, 19:43 IST

Ed Young recently interviewed The Undertaker
Ed Young recently interviewed The Undertaker

WWE Legend, The Undertaker sat down for a rare out of character interview with Ed Young earlier this month. During the sit-down interview, Taker discussed a number of topics from the origins of his character to how he kept himself relevant. He also had advice for today's Superstars and revealed what they need to do to connect with the fans more.

Let's take a look at some of what we learned from Undertaker's interview. We also have the full interview at the end of this article.

#5 His advice for younger wrestlers

Undertaker
Undertaker

Talking about today's generation of WWE Superstar, Taker said that although their athleticism was "off the charts", they relied on moves too much. In his opinion, he said that professional wrestling was about "evoking emotion", making the crowd either love or hate the wrestler in the ring.

Undertaker continued, saying that once a wrestler did a crazy flip, he would have to inevitably top it next time to grab the audience's attention and this could lead to greater risk-taking and injuries in the future.

Taker also said that wrestlers of today were often trying to emulate the wrestler they watched on TV instead of being that wrestler.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Undertaker WWE Smackdown 1000
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
5 Things You Didn't Know About The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
5 things that make Elias a great WWE character
RELATED STORY
5 things we learnt from the Austin/Heyman podcast
RELATED STORY
5 Backstage stories that prove the Undertaker is the...
RELATED STORY
5 rare out-of-character interviews with The Undertaker...
RELATED STORY
8 Things about wrestling we believed when we were kids
RELATED STORY
5 crazy WWE facts you probably did not know
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Shawn Michaels vs The...
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About The Rock
RELATED STORY
5 most fascinating backstage stories of The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us