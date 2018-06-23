5 things we love about AJ Styles vs Rusev

We can't wait for this feud to kick off

Mr Phenomenal vs The Bulgarian Brute

Following this week's edition of SmackDown Live, we now know that Rusev will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules 2018. While many members of the WWE Universe would've been hoping for this result very few can tell you that they were anticipating it, especially considering the volume of world-class stars that were involved in the gauntlet match.

There are so many things that we love about this match-up, and while we may have only listed five, in reality, there are around three hundred. Both of these competitors are going to give it everything they've got in order to put on a great show for the fans, and while the end result is still up in the air, we'd be happy either way.

So with that being said, here are five things we love about AJ Styles vs Rusev.

Aiden English’s Involvement

What a man

People don't say it enough, but Aiden English is one of the best valets WWE has had in the last decade or so. He doesn't do anything too extravagant or over the top, but the important thing is that he plays his role to perfection. You know what you're going to get with English, and we're chuffed that he's able to flourish in his current role alongside Rusev.

We've already seen a great interaction between Aiden and AJ Styles from this past week on SD Live, with AJ not seeming to think much of English after his sign of disrespect. It'll be interesting to see whether this gradual progression eventually causes Rusev to turn into a full-blown babyface, or whether it kickstarts his run as a monster heel once again.