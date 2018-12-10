5 Things we thought we will never see in the WWE

Aviral Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.08K // 10 Dec 2018, 16:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

'The Man' Becky Lynch

The WWE has had a strange and chaotic journey with Vince McMahon Jr as its owner. They have changed with the times, though they've also failed to adapt just as often. Much like there are things we thought we will never see in the WWE ring.

All businesses, industries, and sports need to adapt to the changing world around them, it's only human nature to follow with the trends and in case you haven't noticed, a lot of things have changed in the WWE. For years everyone said, that the company was the land of the giants, independent wrestlers would never make it big, and legends who felt they were used wrong would never return. But for the past decade, there have been so many things that have transpired in the WWE, things that make you look twice.

Is this the same company we grew up watching? Here are 5 things the fans thought they would never see in the WWE Ring.

#5 The Ultimate Warrior in HOF

The Ultimate Warrior!

The Ultimate Warrior is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He was the first man to defeat Hulk Hogan clean at WrestleMania. He had many disagreements with the WWE throughout his time in the company, and after 1996, he never wrestled for them again. In 2005, the WWE released a DVD titled, "The Self Destruction of the Ultimate Warrior". On this DVD, everything that everyone had to say was negative. They discussed some of his antics that went on backstage even going as far as saying that he was not a good worker.

After the incidents that transpired, no one thought the Ultimate Warrior will ever return to the WWE, but who would be able to convince Warrior to come back after this? One person, Linda McMahon, the two had a special bond that only the two of them understood. Warrior got inducted into the 2014 Hall of Fame. Warrior tragically died three days after his induction.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement