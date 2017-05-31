5 things we wanted from WWE this week and what they delivered: 30th May 2017

How did the WWE do this past week in terms of wish fulfilment? Let's find out.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 19:24 IST

There were some really good moments this past week on WWE TV

With WWE Extreme Rules 2017 right around the corner, the WWE was under some intense pressure to deliver great episodes of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live, and for the most part, deliver they did.

The red brand might have fallen short in the mid-card yet again but the build up for the Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway Number 1 Contender match was so good, that you can't help but lick your lips in anticipation for what is about to come.

Smackdown Live had its best episode since The Superstar Shakeup with some fantastic action, although, it was let down by a few questionable booking decisions with regards to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match as well as the WWE Championship picture.

Today, we're here to analyse which of our wishes the WWE fulfilled and which ones they decided to throw into the garbage bin. There were equal amounts of both.

Here is our list of 5 things we wanted from the WWE this week and what they delivered for the week of 30th May 2017:

#5 What we wanted: Randy Orton confronting Jinder Mahal; What we got: A bland segment where the two did not meet face to face

This feud seems doomed to fail

Hands up those who thought Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton was going to degenerate into an American vs Foreigner feud. The WWE, true to form, decided to take the easiest route for the upcoming WWE Championship match between the two men at Money in the Bank.

Orton, in his incredibly boring and indifferent way, delivered a promo about his American roots, which resulted in "USA! USA! USA!" chants, before Jinder Mahal appeared on the Titan Tron to talk disparagingly about the United States, and proclaiming himself to be The Modern Day Maharaja.

The two didn't even meet face to face for a proper confrontation and the WWE Championship feud is feeling more and more worthless as the weeks go by. The Smackdown Live creative team have their work cut for them in order to make this something to care about.