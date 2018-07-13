5 things we wanted to see from WWE this week, and what they delivered - 13th July, 2018

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.81K // 13 Jul 2018, 20:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Did the WWE deliver on the five things we wanted to see this week?

This week's WWE programming was all about the build towards the Extreme Rules PPV, but with a fairly lacklustre few weeks for both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live they certainly had a lot of heavy lifting to do to make some of the announced matches for the pay-per-view exciting and desirable

Meanwhile NXT is continuing to build towards its next TakeOver show with Tommaso Ciampa needing a push to go from feuding with Johnny Gargano to being a legitimate contender for the NXT title.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 things we wanted to see from WWE this week, and what they actually delivered.

#5 Bobby Lashley vs Roman Reigns

This match definitely needed a boost to make it interesting, did WWE deliver?

What we wanted to see: Until this week the build for this match had not only been confusing given the deliberate doubt over Brock Lesnar and the Universal Title, but had been underwhelming. The WWE really needed to up their game to make what should be a huge match featuring Reigns and Lashley interesting.

What they delivered: Monday Night Raw opened with a superb segment between Reigns and Lashley that devolved into an all-out brawl. The two big men were then given the locker room separation treatment, but even that wasn't enough to stop them getting their hands on each other.

This was the most interesting the feud between these two men has been. Not because they did a locker-room attempts to prevent brawl spot, which is a tad overdone. But because it really helped to sell the animosity between the two guys and make their upcoming singles match actually feel important in the absence of the top belt and champion.