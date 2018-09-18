5 things which could happen on the SmackDown Live after Hell in a Cell

Sumit Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 997 // 18 Sep 2018, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown Live

A few things might change this week on WWE SmackDown Live. After a new champion, a controversial ending, and a future of a team at stake, SmackDown Live might be an interesting show this week.

Here are some things that might happen this week on the blue brand.

#5 Aiden English turns on Rusev

Aiden English and Rusev have been a team lately

Aiden English and Rusev have been acting like good friends lately. Rusev and Aiden English have been loyal to each other for a while now. However, despite their loyalty, their misconnection cost them the SmackDown tag team title opportunity. After the loss, their loyalty and friendship might not be 100 percent.

This is how tension grows. The tension might turn them into enemies as Aiden English could very well turn on Rusev and break Rusev Day.

Are we going to see the end of one of the most interesting and beloved things on WWE? Seems so.

#4 The 'It' couple disrespects the 'Yes' couple

The Miz and Maryse defeated Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at Hell in a Cell

The Miz and Maryse survived Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at Hell in a Cell after Maryse pinned Brie Bella for the win. The rivalry between the two couple might be far from over however.

The Miz and Maryse will brag about their victory tonight and disrespect the 'Yes' couple and tell them that they are a better couple. However, Miz might even ask General Manager Paige for something big after their victory.

Let us see how The Miz and Maryse react after their big win.

#3 Randy Orton cuts another great promo

Randy Orton stood tall at Hell in a Cell

Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy in a memorable and intense Hell in a Cell match between the two. After his win over The Charismatic Enigma, Randy Orton might be done with Jeff Hardy for a while. Jeff Hardy is also not in a position to fight again after what happened to him on Sunday.

This sets Randy Orton's sights on his new prey. Randy Orton might make things clear with a heel promo tonight.

Randy Orton might simply clear his intentions, and even challenge AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura for their respective titles. Let us see what Randy Orton talks about. I am sure about one thing, Randy Orton will cut a great promo after his huge win.

1 / 3 NEXT