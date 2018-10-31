5 things which could happen on WWE NXT (31 October 2018)

WWE holds two of its flagship shows, namely Raw and SmackDown on Monday and Tuesday nights respectively, but what most people fail to remember is the fact that the company also holds a show on Wednesday nights, and it holds equal importance to some in the WWE Universe, due to its entertaining nature.

What was once looked over or ignored, even considered an afterthought, has emerged into one of the biggest brands for the company. With Triple H spearheading this show on the creative front, we have seen more action and less talk on this 1-hour show.

The show has created multiple superstars over the years, and most of them are doing well on the main roster. The company aims at creating more superstars, and is constantly adding more names to the yellow brand, with the recent addition being the famous Mia Yim who joined NXT after her Mae Young Classic loss.

HHH and team have an eye for good talent, and they have brought some of the best talents to the WWE Performance Center, who go through rigorous training, and then in NXT, they earn their well deserved spot on the main roster via performances on this Wednesday show.

We have seen some great storylines on the brand, and last week was no different, which leaves us to talk about 5 things that can happen on this week's show.

#5 There will be an Undisputed War

An all out war awaits this Wednesday!

When Bobby Fish cost The War Raiders their NXT tag team title opportunity, he wouldn't have thought that this would mean getting into a war with these warriors.

This week, he along with his fellow Undisputed Era member Adam Cole, face off against The War Raiders, and it seems like these two teams will have a feud that will be remembered on the yellow brand for a long time.

It would be a treat to see them fight it out in the ring this Wednesday.

