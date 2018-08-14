5 things which could take SmackDown Live by storm tonight

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.22K // 14 Aug 2018, 19:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What awaits us tonight?

Moving forward from last week's excellent episode of SmackDown Live, the blue brand will be live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to advance the narrative for SummerSlam.

The blue brand is advertising two matches tonight, with The New Day squaring off against SAnitY being the more anticipated.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Although Jeff Hardy was brutally targeted by Randy Orton two weeks ago, there is a strong possibility he enters the scheme of things before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Since we are only five days away from SummerSlam, the creative team will put their best foot forward to deliver an unforgettable show to the fans. The blue brand is also advertising a final face-off between Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte before they collide in Brooklyn, NY.

If the intrigue created by Monday Night Raw was anything to take into consideration, then we could be heading towards a far more unpredictable edition of SmackDown Live.

Without further ado, lets dive deep and predict the 5 things that can take SmackDown Live by storm tonight.

#5 Becky Lynch teases an epic heel turn at SummerSlam

It's time for Becky Lynch to conquer the blue brand

A lot of the hardcore WWE fans who were rooting for Becky Lynch to grab the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam are disappointed with Charlotte's return.

Charlotte's homecoming might give more depth to the women's division, but her inclusion in the Women's Championship match brings more roadblocks for Becky Lynch.

Considering that the blue brand would ideally look to top the red brand with their pacy narratives, the company could go a different route with this one. With SmackDown lacking credible heels in the women's division, it could be finally time to see Becky embrace the dark side and tease an epic heel turn at SummerSlam.

If Carmella manages to create some tension between the two best friends, then the creative team would be successful in intriguing and hyping the audience for SummerSlam.

1 / 5 NEXT