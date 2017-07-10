5 things which might happen if Disney buys the WWE

The most magical corporation in all of the land.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 18:49 IST

What an alliance this would be

Fantasy booking is a funny thing, as it can make you equally happy and sad all at the same time. On one hand it’s nice to imagine a brighter future in the world of professional wrestling, but on the other hand, it’ll make you quickly realise that the dreams and aspirations are further away than you may have originally realised.

It’s alright to fantasise once every so often, and in this instance, we want to imagine a universe in which Disney (yes, that Disney) purchases World Wrestling Entertainment. It sounds bizarre and it sounds utterly ridiculous on the face of it, but given the sheer size and stature of that company, it might not be as unlikely as it may first seem.

Nobody saw the sale of Star Wars coming before it finally ended up happening, and by the same token, nobody could envisage a scenario in which Vince McMahon surrenders total control of his brainchild. Still, the boss has to step down one day and when that day eventually comes, big corporations like this one will be trying to take advantage.

With that being said, here are five things which might happen if Disney buys the WWE.

#1 Disneyland attractions

Disneyland is a truly tremendous place

Everyone either loves or would love to visit one of the many Disneyland parks across the globe, and if you don’t then you’re heartless or a liar. As a result, it wouldn’t be all too surprising to see numerous WWE attractions added into some of these facilities should Disney assume control of the company, and it’d be quite a fun thing to do.

It’s harmless, brings pro wrestling into the limelight a bit more and gives people who have already been to the parks another reason to re-visit. Just imagine the amount of middle-aged dads who will be more excited than their children to visit Disneyland courtesy of a Stone Cold Steve Austin themed rollercoaster. Classic.