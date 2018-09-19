5 things which must happen at WWE Super Show-Down

Brad Phillips

Will Samoa Joe become WWE Champion?

Professional wrestling has always been dramatic and progressive throughout history. In WWE, fans witnessed the Greatest Royal Rumble. Whereas, Cody Rhodes brought fans the success of All In. Nevertheless, the excitement keeps coming. In the coming months, WWE fans can expect; WWE Evolution and WWE Super Show-Down.

On October 6th WWE Super Show-Down will commence, and the excitement will begin. It marks the first-ever mainstream WWE PPV to take place in Australia. There are matches offering nostalgia, and those offering culmination. Notwithstanding, the drama is going to be epic. So what can fans expect?

# 5. The Shield must lose

Braun Strowman has dominated Roman Reigns

Recently fans would witness the reformation of The Shield. Perhaps the most dominant faction since, The Four Horsemen, the collective of; Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, seem unstoppable. However, in their path stands; Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre.

In previous months Ziggler and Rollins would battle for the Intercontinental Championship. With the title changing hands recently. Moreover, Strowman's Money in the Bank contract brought him to Reigns' Universal championship. Following their attack on Strowman, The Shield have earned themselves an enemy, see video below. Moreover, with the addition of Ziggler and McIntyre things have become interesting.

With numerous near misses concerning the Universal Championship, all six men will clash at Super Showdown. Considering Shield's recent dominance in matches, they must be defeated. This feud could progress immensely to perhaps even Survivor Series. Therefore, all six men must be kept looking strong. Ultimately past booking of Strowman would be wasted otherwise.

The fact remains that despite Roman Reigns being considered the biggest star and face of WWE today, the company does require Braun Strowman to be an equally formidable force in the WWE Universe so as to do battle with The Big Dog.

