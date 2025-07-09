5 Things that will happen if The Wyatt Sicks win the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks are set to challenge The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship this Friday on SmackDown. The group earned the opportunity after winning an eight-man tag team match last week against Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Chris Sabin, and Berto.

Gargano abandoned his team, allowing Erick Rowan to hit the Claw Slam on Sabin for the pinfall victory. But can The Wyatt Sicks win the title next week? Let's look at five things that may happen if Uncle Howdy and company take home tag team gold:

#5. The Wyatt Sicks could turn heel

While there's no need for The Wyatt Sicks to turn heel, it's a possibility given that the stable has the numbers game on its side against every tag team on SmackDown. They can certainly take advantage and hold the WWE Tag Team Championship for a long time because of it.

And if the group turns heel, it helps a babyface tag team eventually outsmart and beat Howdy and Co. down the line. Someone like Nathan Frazer and Axiom could go over big if they managed to beat a group consisting of supernatural characters.

#4. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte could join the group

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair earned their ticket to Evolution by beating The Secret Hervice and the team of B-Fab and Michin to earn a spot in the Fatal Four-Way Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Bliss has been linked to The Wyatt Sicks since returning, and it could be a perfect time to join and bring The Queen with him. Charlotte needs a refresher in character, and making him do what Randy Orton did with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper could work.

#3. The faction may put WWE RAW on notice to possibly improve the division

SmackDown's tag team division is probably the strongest it has ever been since Triple H took over. It's also deep for the first time in ages, with all teams having a chance to shine on WWE television. Almost all teams, outside of Pretty Deadly, are shown on TV regularly.

It could allow RAW teams to get inspired and match the energy from the blue brand. The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are doing their best character work, but they don't have a lot of babyfaces to dominate. The War Raiders should be booked strong, while the rest are heels, just like Woods and Kofi.

#2. An exodus of tag teams may take place during the potential WWE Draft or Transfer Window

The Wyatt Sicks winning the WWE Tag Team Championship could also lead to a possible exodus to RAW. The group can dominate the division, prompting heelish teams such as #DIY and Pretty Deadly to move to the red brand.

It could happen via the WWE Draft, though they really don't have control over it. The likely possibility is for the company to open another Transfer Window, leading to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis making deals.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks could defend in a multi-team match at SummerSlam

The simplest thing that may happen if The Wyatt Sicks become WWE Tag Team Champions is for Nick Aldis to put the division in the spotlight at SummerSlam. The Street Profits were unable to defend their gold at WrestleMania 41, though they did steal the show on the following SmackDown in a TLC Match against #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns.

That match proved that the SmackDown tag team division deserves to have a match at the second-biggest PLE of the year. It's a two-night event, so at least four teams could make the card in another TLC Match or just a good, old Ladder Match for the title.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More