5 things WWE could do before SummerSlam 2020

WWE's upcoming SummerSlam pay per view is less than a month away and the company has already revealed a few key details of what will happen at the event. Of course some things are still being planned and still have to play out before the pay per view, but one could argue that all the essential building blocks are there.

Furthermore, WWE is very much in a place where they need to capture the WWE Universe's attention, which is why possibilities are at an all time high.

With that being said and SummerSlam only a short time from now, here are five things WWE could do before the event. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you think the company will do before the big pay per view.

#5. Bring back Brock Lesnar

imagine what Brock Lesnar coming back would do for WWE

WWE needs a Superstar like Brock Lesnar right now and him showing up on an episode of Raw or SmackDown is no longer out of the question. Not only will doing this help WWE create that "anything can happen" feel that fans love, it also could mark the start of some kind of dream match at SummerSlam.

With dream matches with Superstars like Keith Lee, The Fiend, and Bobby Lashley all on the table, it just wouldn't make sense to not bring him back. In fact, keeping Lesnar off television could result in subpar build to SummerSlam, which wouldn't be good for the company at all.

In the end, WWE has a lot of time between now and SummerSlam, which is why this move probably won't happen right away. With Drew McIntyre doing a great job of being the leading face on Monday Night Raw and a few key midcard feuds keeping fans invested, expect WWE to do this closer to the actual pay per view.