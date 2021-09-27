5 things WWE Extreme Rules got right: Roman Reigns gets a lucky break; Sasha Banks returns

WWE Extreme Rules had a solid card for this year’s pay-per-view. However, many fans were unhappy to see very few extreme rules matches at the event. Only the Universal Championship match had a special stipulation attached to it.

Liv Morgan and Carmella competed in the first match of the night. Liv picked up the victory after putting down the former SmackDown Women’s Champion at Extreme Rules.

Fans also got a match between the New Day and the team of Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos. Big E hit the Big Ending on Lashley to pick up the win for his team. It was odd watching the WWE Champion perform in a tag team match early on the show. However, it built towards another big match between Big E and Lashley.

'The Demon' Finn Balor faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair challenged Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules.

The pay-per-view ended up better than expected and built towards future rivalries. Take a look at the five things WWE got right at Extreme Rules this year.

#5. The Usos put down The Street Profits at WWE Extreme Rules

Jimmy and Jey Uso put their SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line at WWE Extreme Rules. The brothers went up against The Street Profits.

Montez Ford was nursing some injuries from his match against Roman Reigns, followed by a beatdown on SmackDown. He was determined to win back the titles from The Usos.

Angelo Dawkins used his strength to keep The Usos down for some time. However, the heels targetted and isolated Ford as soon as he got in the ring.

Dawkins came in hot off the tag and took down Jimmy and Jey with big moves. He was in the spotlight for some time before a kick to the head slowed his momentum. He caught Jey outside the ring and ran him into the barricade to regain the upper hand.

The Street Profits went on a roll with some big moves but couldn't put the SmackDown Tag Team Champions away. Not even a Blockbuster could win the titles for the Street Profits.

In the end, The Usos hit a double Uso Splash on Ford to pick up the victory. Extreme Rules needed an explosive match to get going, and the two top teams of SmackDown provided the spark.

Ford was once again the star of the contest, and it looks like he will be going on a solo run sooner rather than later. WWE did the right thing by keeping the titles on The Usos at Extreme Rules as it helped strengthen The Bloodline and keep them atop SmackDown.

Edited by Abhinav Singh