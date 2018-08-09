5 things WWE fans may dislike about Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey

Ex-UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey has made quite an impact since debuting in WWE back in January, as she has exceeded expectations as an in-ring performer. In fact, some would argue that her match at WrestleMania 34 was the best match on the entire show.

For her matches, WWE is pretty much doing what they should've done with Brock Lesnar when they brought him back to the company six years ago, which is destroy everyone in a believable fashion.

Her dominance in the ring, on top of the fact that people know she's a legitimate fighter, has helped her build a ton of steam as a character in WWE. In fact, there are probably people out there who disliked her in the UFC because of the way she handled her losses, who love her now because she's such a great performer.

But while WWE has done a great job with her so far, there are a few things about her on-screen character that need a ton of work, and on top of that, there are a few things she's done outside of WWE that the company would probably like you to forget about.

#5 Getting a title shot right away

While WWE fans do enjoy when part-time wrestlers like Triple H, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and The Rock come back for a match, they tend to not like them so much when they come back and challenge for a title without earning it first.

For example: Goldberg. Look how much the WWE fans loved his comeback, and look how much they hated him after he won the Universal Championship. In fact, the fans started to boo him leading up to that match, simply because they figured that he was winning the title.

The same thing could've happened with Ronda Rousey after WWE decided to have her challenge for the Raw Women's Championship after having just one match in the company, and that match wasn't even a singles match. So, it was a little baffling to see her get a title shot right away, especially since the idea when she came in was that she was going to work her way to the top.

Luckily, Ronda didn't end up winning the title, because I think that that might've ruined her as a babyface. Also, don't be surprised if when Ronda goes for the title again, WWE completely ignores the fact that she already challenged for the title.

