5 Things WWE Fans would love to see at Hell In A Cell

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.75K   //    13 Sep 2018, 01:38 IST

Jeff Hardy
Could we see Jeff Hardy possibly jumping from the top of the Cell?

WWE Hell In A Cell will emanate this Sunday from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Although the feuds have been built bluntly, the match card looks promising.

The New Day will put their titles up for grabs against Rusev and Aiden English; Alexa Bliss will try to make the most out of her rematch clause; Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will be looking to wear the tag team championship one more time; Daniel Bryan and the Miz will continue their rivalry with their better halves; AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will cross swords again for the WWE Championship; Becky Lynch will try to come out from the shadows of her former best friend; Jeff Hardy will enter the sadistic structure for the first time; and, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will battle it out for the Universal Championship inside Hell In A Cell with Mick Foley taking charge.

If the matches deliver at the show, WWE can right all the wrong. While some of the things mentioned in the article do have a good chance of coming true, others are what we simply call "wishful thinking." Without any further ado, here are 5 things WWE fans would love to see at Hell In A Cell.

Also Read: What does the Undertaker mean to WWE and the pro-wrestling business?

#5 Charlotte and Becky Lynch do a double turn

At this year's SummerSlam, Becky Lynch finally turned her back against her longtime best friend. She had enough of her and couldn't stand the fact that the Queen had been hogging the limelight and she was at the background. The Irish Lasskicker played a wonderful heel, but the crowd didn't buy into it.

They continued to cheer her and boo the champion instead. Much of that has to do with Charlotte's strutting confidence than Becky's actions as a heel. It becomes tough for the fans to look onto her as a heel rather than an anti-hero.

Ostensibly, WWE's initial plan has failed miserably. But, a double turn can put all the things back in order. If Charlotte loses her title less than a month after capturing it from Carmella, it would hurt the prestige of the championship. But, Charlotte disqualifying herself so as to retain her title will do no harm whatsoever.

Two days later on SmackDown, she could tell that she is a superior athlete and didn't want to hurt her credibility by making her tap out. Furthermore, it can also surge up the ticket sales for Evolution which has been doing poorly lately.

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
18 year old. Silent observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. A Proud Indian!!! Can be reached at kunduabhishek562@gmail.com
