5 things WWE needs to improve on the road to WrestleMania Backlash 

WWE's WrestleMania Backlash premium live event is less than a month away. The event will feature a number of WrestleMania 38 rematches, including Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins II and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair in an "I Quit" match.

However, the build-up to this event has been underwhelming in the eyes of many fans. The company seemingly opted to tie up loose ends from the Show of Shows before launching new storylines on the road to Money In The Bank.

There are a few things that can be done to improve the build-up to Backlash and subsequently make the show better.

Here are five improvements WWE can make on the road to WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

#5: WWE could benefit from reducing TV rematches between WrestleMania Backlash opponents

RK-Bro and the Usos have faced off multiple times

WWE has booked a number of rematches on the WrestleMania Backlash card. Bar Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin, there are no new contests booked for the May 17 show.

However, a few matchups already declared for the premium live event are being pre-empted on weekly television in one format or another. This diminishes fans' desire to watch these matches at the grand event as it can get repetitive and boring.

The company may benefit from keeping these competitors apart until the big event.

#4: WWE should consider adding more tag teams to the roster to bolster the division ahead of WrestleMania Backlash

Natalya and Shayna Bazsler seem to be the only tag team left to challenge for the women's titles

Post-WrestleMania 38, WWE's main roster tag team division is fairly dry. On the ladies' side, Queen Zelina has been without a partner since Carmella went on honeymoon. Rhea Ripley recently turned on Liv Morgan, breaking up their team. This means that Natalya and Shayna Baszler are the only tag team left to challenge champions Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The men's division is perched upon the shoulders of RK-Bro, The Usos, The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Other teams such as Los Lotharios and the Viking Raiders are not in the title picture.

Thus, both tag team divisions feel stale despite the excellent segments and matches these competitors have continued to produce. The formation of some new teams to freshen up the scene could do the division a world of good.

#3: WWE should book new superstars on the WrestleMania Backlash card

The Ring General is not on the WrestleMania Backlash card

Of the WWE Superstars to debut on the main roster after WrestleMania 38, none have yet made it to the Backlash card. Although Gunther is making a case for himself and Raquel Rodriguez is heavily promoted via video packages, they are unlikely to compete at the event.

However, superstars such as Veer Mahan and Ezekiel have running storylines that should afford them a place on the show. This will enable the promotion to build a new crop of stars by allowing them to leave a mark on the grand stage.

#2: WWE's midcard championships should be given more importance heading into Backlash

WWE's midcard titles were not defended on either night of WrestleMania 38. Instead, they were defended on the WrestleMania editions of SmackDown and RAW, leaving a section of fans disappointed.

Post the Showcase of Immortals, the titles have been featured more prominently. Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has proved to be a fighting champion, while Vince McMahon's protege Theory recently captured the United States title.

Since these titles were not featured at the Show of Shows, it would make sense to re-establish their relevance by booking compelling rivalries around them at Backlash. This would please many fans and honor the long heritage of these titles.

#1: WWE need to define the next step of Roman Reigns' historic reign

WWE's Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns was seemingly challenged by Shinsuke Nakamura on the April 8, 2022 episode of SmackDown. The King of Strong Style interrupted The Tribal Chief's promo before being attacked by The Usos.

The following week, neither Reigns nor Nakamura appeared on the show. On the most recent episode of the blue brand's weekly show, both superstars appeared, but did not interact. This set rumors swirling that their storyline had been dropped in favor of Reigns facing Drew McIntyre.

Whatever rivalry the company is planning for The Head of the Table, it would be prudent to kickstart it as early as possible so as to properly flesh it out before Backlash.

Reigns is the spearhead of Friday nights, and as such, the lack of a clear direction for him hurts the entire show. Defining his next step is the most important improvement the company needs to make as WrestleMania Backlash draws closer.

