5 Things WWE got right at the NXT Great American Bash (Night 2)

The second night of the WWE NXT Great American Bash was a big success!

We saw one of the biggest matches in WWE NXT's history during the night

Keith Lee is on top of the mountain now

Night 2 of the NXT Great American Bash attempted to trump Night 1 that saw a great match between NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks. To make this possible, WWE had booked a huge Winner Takes All Match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee to crown its first Double Champion.

That wasn’t all, as Mia Yim and Candice LeRae were set to collide in a Street Fight, while Drake Maverick found unlikely partners in Breezango to compete against Legado del Fantasma.

Mercedes Martinez was advertised to make a much-anticipated return to the NXT ring, while Johnny Gargano looked to silence Isaiah "Swerve" Scott during the course of the night.

All these matches were set to light up the night on the second and final day of the NXT Great American Bash, and we’d be lying if we said that WWE did not deliver on its commitment.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on the second night of the NXT Great American Bash.

#5 Mercedes Martinez’s return on WWE NXT

This was a late addition to this week’s show, but it was most definitely a welcomed one. Mercedes Martinez looked to make a comeback in WWE NXT after competing in her last match back in February this year.

She took on Santana Garrett and looked to make an impression for the NXT Universe to notice her again. Martinez took control of the bout from the opening bell and cornered the babyface to keep control.

She took her out with some great strikes before a Fisherman’s Buster helped her pick up a relatively quick victory over the babyface on NXT. This was a good way to allow Martinez to make her return, as the Great American Bash allowed her to get more exposure than regular NXT shows. Putting the match in the middle of the card ensured that she got some more spotlight.

At a time when Shayna Baszler is far away from NXT and Dakota Kai is still building, it’s good to see someone as focused and ruthless as Martinez step up. With Io Shirai as the NXT Champion, the possibility of Martinez rising in the ranks and aiming for the top soon seems highly likely.

While Martinez is a great addition to the women’s division of WWE NXT, the brand also needs to start honing Garrett, who can become a force in the coming years for the company.

