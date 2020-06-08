5 Things WWE got right at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

NXT put up a great TakeOver event that saw one big Championship change hands.

Where will Velveteen Dream and Charlotte Flair head after their matches at NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

One of the best events in recent memory

WWE NXT was ready to rule Sunday nights once again as NXT TakeOver: In Your House ended up exceeding the expectations of the WWE Universe. Three Championship matches were scheduled for the night, while three non-title matches managed to shine even brighter than the title matches.

Karrion Kross made an impressive TakeOver debut as he competed against NXT’s Blackheart, while Damian Priest tried to punch his ticket to the big leagues with a match against the Prince of NXT.

Johnny Gargano competed against Keith Lee to try and win the NXT North American Championship once again, while Velveteen Dream was set for a final chance to become the NXT Champion after previous unsuccessful attempts.

However, the women of NXT stole the show with some great performances, with the NXT Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai taking the cake.

The entire show was enjoyable from beginning to end as WWE ensured that no filler matches would consume a spot and slow down the event. They made up for the lack of audience with some enjoyable segments and moments to remember for the fans back at home.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right at NXT TakeOver last night.

#5 The Prince of NXT shows his class

Damian Priest believed that his ticket to success went through Finn Balor and he decided to battle against the Prince of NXT to prove his point.

However, things did not begin smoothly for the big man as Balor managed to get the early advantage in the match and never looked intimidated by Priest’s size and strength even once.

The Archer of Infamy hit the Broken Arrow but could not finish the job as he wasted too much time and allowed Balor to recover and get back in the game. The two men battled outside the ring where Priest hit Balor with a Razor’s Edge onto the ring apron, as the big man continued to dominate Balor in the middle of the match.

After Priest suffered a bump outside the ring onto the steel steps, Balor hit him with a Coup de Grace in the ring to pin him and pick up his 11th TakeOver victory - the most for any WWE Superstar.

This was a good grudge match that allowed the two men to get extremely physical before allowing the man with the momentum to pick up the win. Priest got a big match on a big stage against the biggest Superstar of NXT and he won’t be losing any value after putting up a very credible performance.

