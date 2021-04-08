5 things WWE got right at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One - New champions crowned; Io Shirai flies high

The first night of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver was set to be a big one. The NXT UK Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship were defended on Wednesday night.

A Triple Threat Tag Team Match was also scheduled to crown the new NXT Tag Team Champions after Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch were forced to relinquish the titles due to an injury suffered by the latter.

Zoey Stark and Toni Storm competed in a good match on the pre-show of TakeOver. Stark impressed once again and surprised everyone by picking up the victory over the former NXT UK Women’s Champion.

A six-man Gauntlet Match helped NXT pick Johnny Gargano’s challenger for Night Two of TakeOver. Will NXT have a new North American Champion at the end of the second night of TakeOver?

With so many big matches taking place on night one of TakeOver, let’s take a look at the five things NXT got right on Wednesday night.

#5 KUSHIDA and Pete Dunne put on a masterclass at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

KUSHIDA and Pete Dunne geared up for the first match on the main show of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The rivalry between the two men did not have too much build, but they were ready to give it their all on the big stage.

Both superstars showed their technical prowess early on, and The Bruiserweight managed to get the upper hand.

The fight spilled over to the ramp where KUSHIDA hit Dunne with a good running knee. Dunne worked over KUSHIDA’s smaller joints and snapped his fingers before attempting a Bitter End. KUSHIDA fought out and hit a Fisherman Suplex.

The Japanese Superstar continued to counter Dunne’s aggression with some great offense. However, Dunne kept targeting KUSHIDA’s fingers to punish him and stay in the match.

A kick to the head followed by the Bitter End helped The Bruiserweight pick up an impressive victory. Dunne has been trying to prove that he is the best technical wrestler in the world, and it was good to watch him back up his words with another impressive performance.

KUSHIDA has had a tough time in NXT even though he has gotten many big opportunities. It’s time for creative to give him a title to defend before fans lose interest in him. Dunne will likely come face to face with a major challenger who will look to put an end to The Bruiserweight’s claims.

