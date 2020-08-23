5 Things WWE got right at NXT TakeOver XXX

Just a day before WWE SummerSlam, WWE NXT showed what the brand is capable of with a loaded NXT TakeOver XXX event. The 30th edition of TakeOver had a few big matches, including the NXT North American Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, and the NXT Championship.

The first match of the night saw Breezango defeat Legado Del Fantasma and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to earn the right to challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships once again.

Finn Balor faced the relatively new Timothy Thatcher, while five men geared up for the huge NXT North American Champion Ladder Match.

Dakota Kai had her eyes set on Io Shirai’s NXT Women’s Championship, while The Herald of Doomsday was ready to show Keith Lee who the real big man of NXT was.

Win some fun WWE merchandise by enrolling in the competition below?

WANT TO WIN EXCLUSIVE WWE MERCHANDISE?



All you have to do is register for our #SummerSlamwithSK Giveaway by following the steps that we have mentioned and if you're lucky, you will be the one to win exciting #WWE merchandise! #SummerSlam



Do spread the word! pic.twitter.com/jEiommr7iZ — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 22, 2020

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right at NXT TakeOver XXX.

#5 Finn Balor knocks down Timothy Thatcher at NXT TakeOver XXX

Advertisement

Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher rightfully opened up the main show and set a high bar for the rest to follow. The distinct styles of the two men made this contest even more interesting, as the submission specialist looked to leave a mark on Balor, who is a striking expert.

Thatcher tried to use his size advantage and used his expertise to keep pulling The Prince back. The contest remained very technical early on, and Balor got some of his best holds out to keep Thatcher at bay.

In the middle part of the match, The Prince missed a Coup de Grace and injured his left leg in the process. Thatcher smelt blood and immediately locked him in a single-leg Boston Crab.

After Balor nearly tapped out, the two men exchanged some more moves before Balor managed to connect with a Coup de Grace and followed it up with the lethal 1916 DDT to pick up the victory.

This was a good match between two men with unique styles, who did all they could to kick off the show on a high. While Thatcher is the new man who needs a few victories under his belt after his impressive Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle, Balor winning at TakeOver was the right way to go.

Balor stretches his lead as the most successful man at TakeOver events, and we will likely see him aim for a title in the coming months.