5 things WWE got right on Raw this week (11 June 2018)

While Raw wasn't solid enough to be called thoroughly engaging, it was entertaining enough to be called watchable.

Everndran ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 16:37 IST 4.46K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

An episode that gave the fans some exciting matches.

The go home show of Monday Night Raw before the highly anticipated 2018 Money in the Bank pay-per-view was an episode that featured solid in-ring action but poor storytelling tropes in few instances. And for longtime fans of the product, this is nothing new as WWE has doubled down on their ability to construct a show that genuinely grips fans from beginning to end.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, this week on their flagship show, WWE did the best they could and laid out an episode that highlighted their strongest assets which in turn made for a more plausible show that wasn’t painfully boring to watch.

From frog splashes off the top of ladders to award-worthy solo performance, this week's episode of Raw did not necessarily get the WWE Universe pumped up for Money in the Bank this Sunday, but it did keep the masses somewhat entertained for its three-hour runtime even if the show struggled at times.

#1 A hot opening and a firm conclusion

The two fatal four-way matches on Raw this week delivered moments no one saw coming.

The main reason why Raw has become unbearable to watch over the last few months is due to the actual wrestling on the show. Primarily because WWE kept on booking matches that would rarely excite their fanbase.

However, this week that all changed as the creative team used their skills for once and booked two of the best fatal four-way matches on Raw this year in Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon vs. Sasha Banks vs. Natalya and Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode. These two well put together matches that captivated audiences immensely.

Not only was the booking of the match exceptional, but the placing of the two bouts at the start and end of the show was also genius as the middle portion of the Raw tends to disappoint. WWE let fans witness two engaging matches that built excellent narratives for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and gave a taste of what to expect at the show.