5 things WWE got right on Raw this week-13 August 2018

5 things WWE got right on Raw this week

A night to remember.

For weeks fans were waiting for the moment when WWE would finally produce a memorable episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week they finally did that by just doing one thing, bringing back Dean Ambrose. And if you want another reason why this episode will be remembered there are other factors, WWE got right, but in the minds of the WWE Universe, none of that would even matter now that a new and improved Ambrose has returned from his long hiatus.

But we can't ignore the few right decisions WWE made aside from Dean Ambrose's return, as those things made this week's episode of Raw a whole lot better than previous instalments. From a hot opening confrontation to a twist within a twist, the go-home episode of Raw was not perfect by any means, but for the most part, it was entertaining and engaging.

#1 The women open the broadcast

Something that had to happen and thankfully WWE made it happen.

Ronda Rousey opened up the broadcast this week by paying tribute to wrestling legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Rousey was then joined by Ember Moon who was the replacement for Natalya to face Alexa Bliss in the opening match of the night, but first, it was Bliss's moment to hit Rousey with a verbal smackdown. Bliss went on a similar verbal breakdown of Rousey you've seen her do in the past, and Bliss then brought out four jobber security guards to keep Rousey from harming her in her match with Moon.

However, you all knew where this was going, as Bliss ends up hitting Rousey with a cheap shot and Rousey then proceeds to kick ass. This was exactly how WWE needed to build up this opening segment with the women's division, as Bliss needed to be a bully-type heel and Rousey needed to be an ass kicker, good overall work from all competitors involved.

