5 Things WWE Got Right On Raw This Week

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.11K // 04 Sep 2018, 14:00 IST

An episode of Raw that was somewhat entertaining.

This week on the flagship show, WWE was intent on taking new ideas from the writers' table and putting a plan in action to see them flourish on the show, and while most of their ideas were absolutely terrible, there was some that did do extremely well. But the positives from Raw last night can be minimised to a minimal amount, as most of the booking choices from the creative team could have been a whole lot wiser.

But stripping away all the negatives from this week's episode of Raw, you would find a WWE team that is actually trying to change the landscape of a struggling red brand, as everything from nostalgia to new champions being crowned was enough to make this episode of the Raw noteworthy and somewhat enjoyable.

#1 A hot start

The Sheild set the tone for the broadcast.

While WWE's explanation for The Shield reunion is more pathetic than you would care to imagine, their presence on Raw has made the show more watchable if not better, as Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns came down to the ring this week to take out Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for their actions last week.

Just before that chaotic brawl got underway, Strowman delivered a promo that explained his actions for aligning with Ziggler and McIntyre, and to the surprise of nobody, it made absolute sense, as "the monster among men" expressed his disdain towards The Shield protecting Reigns from his fair Money in the Bank cash in.

And when this segment all came to a breaking point, acting GM Baron Corbin sent the entire Raw locker room out to separate these men from tearing each other apart. While the entire brawl and The Shield being arrested by the end of the fight has been done over a hundred times in WWE, it was a hot way to start Raw after so many weeks of weak openings.

