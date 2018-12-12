5 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week (11th December 2018)

Smackdown Live succeeded in making their broadcast entertaining.

This week's episode of Smackdown Live was a show that didn't truly live up to previous instalments of the blue brand broadcasts, and that comes down to some of the segments on the show.

As the rap battle between The Usos, The Bar and The New Day just did not click at all, Shane McMahon showcasing his terrible in-ring skills was a bore, and there just wasn't enough stakes to get you excited for the TLC 2018 pay-per-view.

But once again Smackdown Live did do enough to keep fans entertained throughout the show, so let us go through what made Smackdown a fulfilling episode this week.

#1 Short and sweet

Surely Rey and Orton could deliver at the event.

The rise of Randy Orton as a heel on Smackdown Live has been one of the best narratives on the show this year, as no one knows who Orton will target next. And after destroying Jeff Hardy for months on end, Orton turned his sights on longtime rival, Rey Mysterio. 4

This week on Smackdown Live, Orton and Rey Mysterio had one last opportunity to build up their chairs match at TLC 2018, and while Orton's promo was fairly generic, the beatdown from Mysterio afterwards showed fans that these chairs match could be a classic at the event.

Chairs matches are one of the most unnecessary match types in wrestling, but if done right they could add a great gem to WWE's hardcore library. And it seems as if Orton and Rey can deliver that at TLC 2018.

#2 Rusev builds some momentum

Rusev got a huge win on Smackdown Live this week.

Rusev has not had the best year in terms of getting a push that actually led to championship gold or a place among Smackdown Live's elite, but it seems like Rusev's rocky year could end with championship gold, as he got a vital win over Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team match this week on Smackdown Live.

While it is known that whoever gets the upper hand in a programme in the go home show will lose at the pay-per-view, well in Rusev's case it seems like he could be in for a huge win at the event. As WWE has built him up as a man that understands the value of the US Title, and if we're honest, Nakamura has been wasted as US Champion. Hopefully, this win for Rusev could mean the big man is finally getting a title run.

