5 Things WWE Got Right This Week On Smackdown Live

A great showing from the blue brand this week.

This week Raw delivered a mildly entertaining broadcast that actually had more flaws than creative triumphs, but Smackdown Live, on the other hand, did a much better job at defining the narratives for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

While this was not the best showing of the blue brand when comparing it to previous instalments, it did get the job done, and the show did provide fun moments for fans to get excited about.

From a nostalgic main event to fan favourite moving through to the finals of the tag team tournament, this episode of Smackdown Live was eventful, but it did have a few flaws as well. Therefore, let's go through what Smackdown Live got right just two weeks before Hell in a Cell 2018.

#1 Samoa Joe and AJ Styles amp up their heated

fued

Styles and Joe got into another heated battle.

The WWE Title fued is one of the best things the blue brand has going for themselves, as the dream feud between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe is as personal as it could get, with Joe constantly weaving his way into Styles mind by utilizing his family as a weak point to take advantage of Styles.

And this week Joe set out to once again target Styles wife and kid, but the WWE Champion had enough of his remarks and decided to basically kick Joe's ass. This segment was possibly the best on Smackdown Live this week, as Joe is still the most believable wrestler on the mic and Styles unleashing a flurry on Joe helps define his character even more.

While WWE could have just left this match at dream match state of booking, it's good they decided to expand the personal touch these competitors can bring to the table.

