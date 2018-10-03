5 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week(2 October 2018)

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.24K // 03 Oct 2018, 15:21 IST

Smackdown Live continues to prove itself this year.

After another repetitive episode of Raw that built no excitement for the Super Show Down event in Australia, fans knew that they could count on Smackdown Live to deliver a solid show that would get them pumped for a gloried live event.

Putting the New Day's Cooking show and Asuka's repetitive battles with The Iconincs aside, Smackdown Live was a fun, eventful broadcast that left more narratives open for exploration in the coming weeks.

#1 Underappreciated stars pick up huge wins

Finally, Shelton Benjamin has picked up a win.

The fact that Shelton Benjamin is in WWE for over a year and has not gotten a narrative to work with is an insult to the man's capabilities. Benjamin in his prime was the best pure athlete in the WWE, and now that he has finally got a chance to pick up a win in such a long time is great.

On the other hand, another underused veteran in the form of R Truth faced that same dilemma as Benjamin but only for a much more extended period and Truth's win in his mixed tag team match on Smackdown Live this week was a pleasant surprise. It's great seeing the creative team give these men some momentum that could advance their current runs forward.

