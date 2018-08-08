Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things WWE Got Right On Smackdown Live This Week: 7 August 2018

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.92K   //    08 Aug 2018, 10:40 IST

Image result for wwe smackdown new day vs the bar
Smackdown Live continues its hot streak.

For weeks wrestling fans have been saying Smackdown Live is the best main roster show WWE has been producing, and it's extremely hard to argue that claim. As this week's episode of Smackdown Live was eventful, exciting and energizing. Furthermore, most of that is due to the fresh matches the show produced, the blockbuster announcements that were made and the main event that is worth a rewatch.

While the show was not as perfect as the previous few instalments, there was little room for mishaps, as the superstars of the blue brand went into this episode with one goal in mind, to entertain, and in the name of kayfabe they did just that. Which now leaves fans eagerly waiting for the next installment of the show next week.



1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar The Miz AJ Styles
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (7...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 7 Aug, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Results August 7th 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
4 subtle things you might have missed on SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take SmackDown Live By...
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Number One Contender's Match for SmackDown Tag...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 29 May, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Crazy fan signs on this week's SmackDown (29 May 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: May 29th, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us