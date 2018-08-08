5 things WWE Got Right On Smackdown Live This Week: 7 August 2018

Smackdown Live continues its hot streak.

For weeks wrestling fans have been saying Smackdown Live is the best main roster show WWE has been producing, and it's extremely hard to argue that claim. As this week's episode of Smackdown Live was eventful, exciting and energizing. Furthermore, most of that is due to the fresh matches the show produced, the blockbuster announcements that were made and the main event that is worth a rewatch.

While the show was not as perfect as the previous few instalments, there was little room for mishaps, as the superstars of the blue brand went into this episode with one goal in mind, to entertain, and in the name of kayfabe they did just that. Which now leaves fans eagerly waiting for the next installment of the show next week.

