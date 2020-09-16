5 Things WWE have got wrong so far in 2020

WWE has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months. Even though everyone is learning as they go along, WWE has still pushed forward even though they haven't been able to have fans in attendance since March.

WWE has been able to follow through on all of its pay-per-view dates and has even managed to come up with some creative ideas to ensure that fans remain entertained throughout the pandemic.

While there have been many stars who have pushed forward over the past year and have made the best of what they have been given, there are many other stars who haven't had the same opportunities.

2020 has been a rough year for many current WWE stars since the company has already got many things wrong.

#5. Braun Strowman's WWE Universal Championship reign

Braun Strowman was drafted in when Roman Reigns was unable to be part of WrestleMania back in April. The Monster Among Men took on Goldberg at the biggest show of the year to become the Universal Champion, but he was only able to hold the Championship until SummerSlam.

Advertisement

It was well-known at the time that Strowman was only a place holder and that when Roman Reigns made his return, he would lose the title, but it was the way it was done. Strowman lost the Championship to The Fiend and then lost the rematch to Roman Reigns, which has now left him in a rough position on WWE TV.

Strowman was built as a monster before this storyline and now the creative team needs to think of something interesting to give him back some credibility. While his move to RAW Underground could help him to return to his monster roots, his losses to The Fiend will haunt his career for the next few years.