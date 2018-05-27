5 things WWE must do at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view

One of WWE's most exciting pay-per-views of the year is only weeks away and here are five things WWE must do at this year's MITB.

Brian Thornsburg ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 11:27 IST

What does WWE need to do at Money In The Bank

Climb the ladder, retrieve the briefcase and cement yourself as the next big thing in WWE. While the overall concept seems simple enough, there are nine other superstars with the exact goal! If all that wasn't exciting enough, there are also a multitude of other matches on the pay per view card that have the possibility of changing the entire landscape of WWE.

With that being said and one of the most thrilling pay per views on the schedule quickly approaching, it should probably go without saying that there are certain things WWE must do to make this event a success.

Not only that, there are certain things that the company must also do to ensure that it moves into the summer in the best shape possible.

Here are five of those things!

#5 Turn Finn Balor heel

Will Finn Balor turn heel at Money In The Bank?

This is something that the WWE Universe has been wanting for quite a while now and its hard to argue that the move wouldn't be the thing that propels Balor into the main event title scene again. In fact, WWE has been seemingly teasing this for so long with the many times he has come up short in the past few months, which means that the momentum is there.

Unfortunately for Balor and his hoard of followers, WWE doesn't seem to want to pull the trigger on a heel turn due to the fact that he is working so well as a face right now. Of course, Balor could work his way into the title picture as a babyface, especially since he seems to be able to have a good match with anyone right now, but he could do it much faster as a heel.

Turning heel also gives him the chance to bring back his demon character, which would definitely be a way to add that extra special layer to his storyline again. It's no secret that the WWE Universe absolutely lost their mind for "Demon" Finn Balor in the past and unveiling it again would probably create the same result.