5 things WWE must do to keep fans invested in the current product

What does Vince McMahon and WWE need to do to keep fans interested?.

It's no secret that WWE has competition in the form of AEW now, especially after their Double or Nothing pay-per-view over Memorial Day weekend, but that doesn't mean the upstart company has the pro wrestling giant on the ropes just yet. In fact, if WWE wanted to, they could probably fix all their problems in a matter of a few weeks.

Whether WWE ultimately decides to do that or not remains to be seen and will it'll be dependent on if the company truly sees AEW as competition or not, but it's pretty obvious that fans are starting to become disinterested in the product. With that being said, what can WWE do to make it all better?

While there are no definite answers to that question given the fact that taste varies from person to person, here are five things WWE must do to keep fans interested in the product. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you think WWE needs to do in this situation.

#5 Edgier content

WWE needs to use Becky Lynch versus Ronda Rousey as a template for what's possible

WWE has been dipping their toes into edgier content over the course of the last few months, but really haven't pulled the trigger on anything definite at this point in time. While it's understandable that the company would want to stay away from the edgier side of content, especially with so many family-friendly sponsors, the arrival of AEW might not allow them to do that anymore.

In fact, WWE is probably much better off continuing to explore edgier content than to keep spending their time on a PG product. Now that doesn't mean WWE has to swear off PG content entirely, but the company needs to find a balance between the two types of storytelling and use that as a driving force moving forward.

WWE has already done a good job of this by making some of their mid-card feuds more personal than usual, but there is just so much more they could do with this. Maybe they could even bring relationship storylines back into the mix, which would be a great way to drive ratings for the company!

