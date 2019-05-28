×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 things WWE must do to keep fans invested in the current product

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    28 May 2019, 23:58 IST

What does Vince McMahon and WWE need to do to keep fans interested?.
What does Vince McMahon and WWE need to do to keep fans interested?.

It's no secret that WWE has competition in the form of AEW now, especially after their Double or Nothing pay-per-view over Memorial Day weekend, but that doesn't mean the upstart company has the pro wrestling giant on the ropes just yet. In fact, if WWE wanted to, they could probably fix all their problems in a matter of a few weeks.

Whether WWE ultimately decides to do that or not remains to be seen and will it'll be dependent on if the company truly sees AEW as competition or not, but it's pretty obvious that fans are starting to become disinterested in the product. With that being said, what can WWE do to make it all better?

While there are no definite answers to that question given the fact that taste varies from person to person, here are five things WWE must do to keep fans interested in the product. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you think WWE needs to do in this situation.

#5 Edgier content

WWE needs to use Becky Lynch versus Ronda Rousey as a template for what's possible
WWE needs to use Becky Lynch versus Ronda Rousey as a template for what's possible

WWE has been dipping their toes into edgier content over the course of the last few months, but really haven't pulled the trigger on anything definite at this point in time. While it's understandable that the company would want to stay away from the edgier side of content, especially with so many family-friendly sponsors, the arrival of AEW might not allow them to do that anymore.

In fact, WWE is probably much better off continuing to explore edgier content than to keep spending their time on a PG product. Now that doesn't mean WWE has to swear off PG content entirely, but the company needs to find a balance between the two types of storytelling and use that as a driving force moving forward.

WWE has already done a good job of this by making some of their mid-card feuds more personal than usual, but there is just so much more they could do with this. Maybe they could even bring relationship storylines back into the mix, which would be a great way to drive ratings for the company!

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Super Showdown Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Advertisement
Five things WWE must do at Super ShowDown 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown : 3 reasons why Shane McMahon should defeat Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know about WWE superstars refusing to perform in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
3 huge matches WWE could be planning to add to the Super ShowDown match card
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Things that must happen before the show in Melbourne
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have refused to work in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: Full match-card predictions 
RELATED STORY
5 Potential candidates that could win the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Goldberg's epic reaction to confirmed match against The Undertaker 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown: 2 reasons why Triple H should defeat Randy Orton and 2 why he shouldn't
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us