5 things WWE must do to make The OC a success

What can WWE do to make The Club a success this time around?

WWE finally reunited The OC last month on Monday Night Raw and while the move was an interesting twist in their programming, not a lot has been done to make them a big deal since then. Unfortunately for the company, what should be their biggest draw at the moment, is now toiling away in the midcard with no end in sight.

With that being said and this being the third time that WWE has decided to put this particular act back together, here are five things they must do to make The OC a success this time. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you believe will make The OC successful in WWE.

#5 Stop booking them to lose

AJ Styles and The Club need to stop losing so much!

While WWE's version of The Bullet Club did start out as a huge success, especially with the help of the time to beat up John Cena meme, the company hasn't done much to keep them hot since then. In fact, this is the third time the company has reunited them in some form.

Unfortunately for the WWE, this is leading to skepticism about whether the company can book The OC successfully going forward and whether this will end in disaster or not. With that being said, one thing the company can do to avoid that happening is to stop booking them to lose when it counts.

In the end, The OC is still being booked semi-weak over the past couple of weeks and things only got worse after being embarrassed by DX during The Raw Reunion. If nothing else, the first thing WWE needs to do is make sure they are booking this group to look strong and not like the midcard jobbers that they are currently being portrayed as.

