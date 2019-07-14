5 things WWE must do to shock fans in the 'new era'

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.13K // 14 Jul 2019, 16:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not reflect those of Sportskeeda

There's always room for improvement and while WWE is pretty much at its best right now, there are still a few things they can do to make things even better. Furthermore, there are various things the company can do that will propel them further and take the audience for a ride as well.

If nothing else, trust is going to be a big thing between WWE and its fans over the next couple of months, which is why the company needs to continue to come out with good content. Beyond that, they need to utilize some of the storytelling they have already done in order to help create more layers and intrigue.

With that being said and WWE giving it their all in order to bring in more fans, here are five things the company must do to shock fans. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what storylines WWE needs to capitalize on in the future.

#5 Put Roman Reigns in the title picture

Is it time for Roman Reigns to be champion again?

How much longer can WWE keep Roman Reigns out of the title picture?

While Roman Reigns receiving title matches has angered the WWE Universe in the past, it feels like that's the only option the company has left after Reigns's success in the mid-card. Whether that has to do with the fact that he's working against Shane McMahon or fans just warming up to him remains to be seen, but the crowd is behind Reigns more than ever!

It seems like Roman Reigns has that special kind of polarizing buzz around him that will eventually lead to another successful title run. He has even gotten much better on the microphone, has been booked to look more like a badass and is someone fans legitimately want to see succeed.

Make it happen WWE!

1 / 5 NEXT