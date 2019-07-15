5 things WWE must do with Kevin Owens after his babyface turn

It's time for Kevin Owens to take over WWE!

Kevin Owens produced a huge pipe bomb last week on SmackDown Live, and followed it up with an excellent rip on McMahon at Extreme Rules, but how much further can it go? Beyond that, what can they do to keep capturing the attention of the WWE Universe? The answer to these questions will vary, but there are a few things that just seem to be common sense at this point.

In fact, with the obvious blueprints, WWE has created for Kevin Owens's face turn and him making it obvious that he is fighting for change in the WWE, one has to imagine that the company will milk this for all its worth. Interestingly enough, however, it seems to be worth a lot and has already generated a lot of renewed interest in the product.

With that being said, here are five things WWE must do with Kevin Owens after his epic babyface turn on SmackDown Live. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you believe WWE should do with Kevin Owens next.

#5 Get Sami Zayn involved

Sami Zayn needs to be involved in this somehow!

Where in the world is Sami Zayn? Where is WWE's top heel?

The guy that was dropping pipebombs every week and coming close to the top title multiple times. The current rumor is that WWE has nothing for him to do at the moment, and that's really sad to hear. Zayn was doing excellent as a slimy heel on Raw and to have nothing for him to do is ridiculous.

WWE needs to rectify that by injecting him into Kevin Owens's feud with Shane McMahon and let him join up with The Authority. At least that way, Sami Zayn can flourish as a top heel with The Authority and it adds another interesting layer to Owens versus Shane McMahon.

