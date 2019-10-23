5 things WWE must do with Sasha Banks

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.75K // 23 Oct 2019, 00:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's next for the 'Legit Boss'?

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks made a fantastic comeback after her four-month-long hiatus from the company. She came back as a heel and showed why the ‘Legit Boss’ stands second to none.

Upon her return, Banks feuded with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship. Despite being unsuccessful in her attempt, Banks ensured that she made a mark during this rivalry.

Their match at Hell in a Cell was arguably the best WWE match of the year. It also showed that Banks can rule the Women’s division with her incredible in-ring skills and engaging mic work.

They were expected to have an extended rivalry but in WWE Draft 2019, Banks was moved to SmackDown. She now accompanies her best friend Bayley who is the Women’s Champion on the Blue brand.

Here, we take a look at five things that WWE must do with Sasha Banks after bringing her on SmackDown.

#5. Engaging in feuds with top Superstars

Could Sasha Banks feud with Alexa Bliss?

Sasha Banks’ return to WWE was influential enough to have her inserted in the title picture almost immediately. But she cannot directly go for the Women’s Championship on the Blue brand since it’s her best friend Bayley who holds the top prize.

Therefore, WWE should have Banks feud with all the top Superstars in the SmackDown Women’s locker room. She can deliver epic matches against Alexa Bliss and Asuka. She can also feud with the likes of Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, and Nikki Cross to help bring more attention to their skills.

All these Superstars are incredibly talented and Banks can help elevate their in-ring performances with the rivalry. Even without a title, The Boss can execute compelling narratives that will ultimately help her opponents in seeking more opportunities in the future.

Also read - WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 reasons why Seth Rollins is no longer competing twice on the same night

1 / 5 NEXT