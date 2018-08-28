5 Things WWE needs to do to make Wrestlemania 35 the greatest show ever

The Showcase of Immortals

WrestleMania, WWE's flagship event, is the most successful and the longest-running professional wrestling event in wrestling history. It is WWE's grandest show of the year. It has facilitated the rise to stardom of several top WWE wrestlers. Be it Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker or Ric Flair, WrestleMania has created legends.

The recently concluded WrestleMania garnered mixed reviews and with WrestleMania 35 still 8 months away, it's far too early for anything to have been confirmed but rumours and speculations have already cropped up online.

Who will main event WrestleMania 35? Who will be the guest host?

Well, to feed all your curiosities I present to you 5 things WWE needs to do to make Wrestlemania 35, the greatest show ever.

#5 The Undertaker vs Finn Balor (Taker's retirement)

The Deadman is 53 years old as of now

The Undertaker shock the world when he quickly dispatched John Cena at this year's WrestleMania. For all the anticipation and speculation what we got was a squash match. Cena was legitimately beaten under 3 minutes.

But as of now, The Deadman is 53 years of age and doesn't have much left in him and Finn Balor seems apt for his last match at WrestleMania 35. Balor has the agility, the high flying ability and among the new generation of superstars, The Deadman has never toed against the Boss Of The Balor Club. This match would also serve as the launchpad for Finn Balor's career.

On the other hand, a farewell at "The Grandest stage of them all" seems totally deserving for The Undertaker.

