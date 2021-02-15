5 things WWE NXT got right at TakeOver: Vengeance Day - The Undisputed Era implodes; top star fails to win another Championship

With some major rivalries to settle, NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day was scheduled for February 14, 2021. The brand was looking to deliver, and the creatives did exactly that by booking some of the best matches fans have seen all year.

Io Shirai was booked to defend her NXT Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. Finn Balor, on the other hand, had a date with Pete Dunne with the NXT Championship on the line.

The finals of the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic were also held during NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. KUSHIDA got his hands on the NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano but surprisingly failed to win a title once again.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right at TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

#5 MSK goes all the way at WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

MSK and The Grizzled Young Veterans were all geared up for the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic at WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. MSK has impressed the WWE Universe since their debut at the start of the tournament, while GYV has been impressive for over a year now.

Wes Lee went on a run early and took out the members of GYV. However, Nash Carter was taken out by GYV when the referee was distracted and they tried to take control of the match.

GYV continued to impress with their strength and teamwork during the match while Lee and Carter continued to hit some top high-flying moves. Lee marginally escaped the Doomsday Device and MSK hit their finisher on James Drake but could not put him away.

Advertisement

The match continued as both teams continued to deliver some top spots throughout. Near-falls ruled the match as it was unclear who would come out on top to win the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Classic.

MSK fought out of Ticket to Mayhem and then hit Drake with their springboard assisted neckbreaker to pick up the biggest victory of their NXT careers. The victory awarded them the Dusty Rhodes Cup soon after their debut. The match was good, and even though GYV equally deserved to win the tournament, NXT went with the young and exciting newcomers.

Both teams impressed, and GYV showed once again why they should be in the NXT Tag Team Championship picture. As for MSK, it looks like the creatives have some big plans for Lee and Carter.