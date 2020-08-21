The final episode of WWE NXT before NXT TakeOver: XXX took off right away. In the first match of the night, NXT veteran, Johnny Gargano, and newcomer, Ridge Holland, competed for a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder match.

The night only got better from there as big matches with high stakes took place one after the other. Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart overcame The Robert Stone Brand. Meanwhil, Dakota Kai looked to send a message to the NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai.

Later, Adam Cole got a chance to stand in the same ring as the man who punted him a couple of weeks ago and cost The Undisputed ERA the NXT Tag Team Championship. Then, Breezango teamed up with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to compete against Legado del Fantasma in one of the best matches of the night.

The final match of the night ended in chaos where The Velveteen Dream managed to bag another big opportunity, while Finn Balor likely met his next competitor.

Let's take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on the episode before TakeOver: XXX.

#5 Dakota Kai regains her advantage heading into WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX

I need more matches. I need to hit more people. I need to be THE Champion... P.S. thanks @TheBethPhoenix for letting everyone know I’m creative 😉 got a few more tricks in the bag. https://t.co/pCh6VzUmIC — Jessi Kamea (@JessiKameaWWE) August 20, 2020

Dakota Kai took on Jessi Kamea on this week’s episode of NXT. She used her usual underhanded tactics throughout the match, but Kamea showed a lot of heart during the fight.

Kamea avoided the straight jacket and rolled up Kai for a two count. She continued the attack on the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, but couldn't stay on the offense for too long.

"The Captain of Team Kick" picked up the victory moments later when delivered the Go To Kick and pinned Kamea.

After the match, Kai couldn't help but taunt the NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai. "The Joshi Judas" didn't care and looked to teach her challenger a lesson.

However, Raquel Gonzalez made a surprise return and delivered a big boot to Shirai. The two heels laid out the NXT Women’s Champion and stood tall at the end of the segment.

Gonzalez had been off of television for some time. Her return will bolster Kai’s chances of defeating Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver XXX. Now, the field seems uneven with the return of Kai’s bodyguard. This match will be much more exciting as the heels will have an advantage over the champion.