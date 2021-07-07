5 things WWE NXT got right at The Great American Bash: Incredible finish to grudge match; new champions crowned

WWE NXT brought The Great American Bash to the fans just days after the 4th of July celebrations came to an end. There were some big matches set for Tuesday night.

MSK was set to face Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for the NXT Tag Team Championships. The NXT Women’s Tag Team titles were also on the line as The Way were booked to face Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

Fans were also introduced to the line-up for the NXT Breakout Tournament: Odyssey Jones, Trey Baxter, Josh Briggs, Carmelo Hayes, Ikemen Jiro, Andre Chase, Joe Gacy and Duke Hudson. The first match of the tournament was announced for next week.

LA Knight defended his Million Dollar Championship against Cameron Grimes on Tuesday night. NXT Champion Karrion Kross came face to face with his next challenger, Johnny Gargano. Meanwhile, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly headlined the show with a fantastic match.

#5 MSK retained the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships after a tough fight

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa were looking to win their first championships together in WWE NXT. MSK tried to mock the veterans early and paid the price. Thatcher took the fight to Wes Lee and Nash Carter, punishing them for some time.

MSK fought back and picked up the pace. Ciampa rocked Lee with a powerbomb backbreaker, but the NXT Tag Team Champion managed to kick out in time.

MSK sent Thatcher into Ciampa, and Lee rocked Timothy with a 619. They teamed up on The Blackheart and hit a senton bomb followed by a corkscrew senton but could not put him away.

Ciampa nailed Lee with the Fairy Tale Ending and Toothless Timmothy locked in an ankle lock. The Blackheart tried to stop Carter from interfering and got knocked into Thatcher. This allowed Lee to roll up Timmy for an inside cradle for three to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

A back-and-forth clash of two of the best tag teams in the world. Absolute #respect to #MSK on a hard fought victory and #NXTTagTitles defense.

The match was a big test for MSK. They came close to losing the titles many times but managed to stay alive. However, Ciampa and Thatcher seemed like the better team and could easily get a rematch for the titles very soon.

It will be criminal if WWE decides to break Ciampa and Thatcher up without allowing them to win the NXT Tag Team Championships soon.

