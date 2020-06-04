5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (June 3, 2020)

This week's show came to an emotional end

WWE NXT has been giving fans some of the best entertainment in recent weeks. The NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament had made things much more interesting and this week’s final caught the interest of the entire WWE Universe.

Drake Maverick fought for the title and a chance to get his job back against NXT’s newest Superstar, El Hijo del Fantasma.

The beginning of the night saw a big fight between Candice LeRae and Mia Yim that ended up becoming a Mixed Tag Team Match later on.

Three of NXT’s top teams battled for a chance to get a shot at Imperium’s NXT Tag Team Championship and a surprise victory helped the brand further build their tag team division.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Cameron Grimes managed to have a good night, while Drake Maverick’s widely-expected departure took an unexpected turn.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s NXT before TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 The NXT North American Championship match build

The latest hot rivalry of NXT saw Mia Yim and Candice LeRae scheduled for a match to kick off the show. LeRae attacked Yim during her entrance and tried to take control early.

However, The Poison Pixie was surprised to see Yim’s strength as both women continued to trade the advantage to keep the match at a balance.

The fight spilled over to the floor where Yim threw LeRae around to vent her frustration, causing the referee to count out both women and end the match.

LeRae sent The HBIC into the LED wall, leading to Tegan Nox appearing as she tried to separate both women. However, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez came out to attack Nox which led to Shotzi Blackheart coming out to her assistance.

The brawl turned into an NXT Mixed Tag Team Match

Soon, the men got involved as Johnny Gargano and Keith Lee made their way out to the middle. William Regal turned the fight into a mixed tag team match between the two couples and we saw the women do most of the fighting in the ring.

After Gargano broke up a pin by Yim, The Limitless One got involved and went after The Rebel Heart. Gargano poked Lee’s eye with a car key and the distraction allowed The HBIC to take the fall as LeRae pinned her to pick up the victory.

This segment and match did extremely well to build towards Sunday’s NXT North American Championship match and NXT ensured that the two men did not trade too many blows so that their first clash at TakeOver seems fresh.