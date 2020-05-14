5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (May 13, 2020)

The Original Bro and The Prince of NXT were in for huge surprises this week

While NXT Superstars weren’t present at the Money of the Bank pay-per-view, the hard workers of the brand looked to deliver a great episode to make sure that the WWE Universe had all eyes on them this Wednesday.

A big NXT Tag Team Championship match was announced for the show as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher were all set to defend their titles against Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

Finn Balor also had a match booked for the night after he confronted and took down Cameron Grimes last week to send a message to the entire NXT locker room.

The Interim Cruiserweight Championship saw Jake Atlas get the better of Tony Nese, while help from Nese allowed Jack Gallagher to put down Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and take him out of the tournament too.

Aliyah failed to impress Robert Stone and join the Robert Stone Brand after she lost her match to Kayden Carter.

Without further ado, we will look at the five things NXT got right in this week’s episode.

#5 NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Triple H and Shawn Michaels were ready to appear on NXT this week to make a huge announcement as fans could not help but speculate, and crack a few jokes, on what to expect from the two men.

The members of DX kicked off the segment in their signature DX way and poked fun at each other after which they were joined by Road Dogg. Triple H then mentioned that since everyone was trapped in their homes and NXT was holding shows behind closed doors, they’d be bringing in something different for the fans.

He announced the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event that will be the first TakeOver without a crowd in attenance. NXT had to cancel their previous TakeOver event which was scheduled to take place the night before WrestleMania as The Show of Shows was held on two nights.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place on June 7 and provide the Superstars of NXT a bigger stage to perform on with bigger matches on the line. In case you didn’t know, this won’t be the first time that WWE will be hosting an In Your House event.

The first In Your House event took place in 1995 while the final one was held in 1999. NXT has decided to revive the event and take it under their wing which could prove to be beneficial for the brand.