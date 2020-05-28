5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (May 27, 2020)

The Superstars of NXT stole the night once again

NXT was set for a huge match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher this week as Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was called in for Special Guest Referee duties.

That wasn’t all as the NXT Champion Adam Cole appeared during a chat with the General Manager William Regal during the night, while the NXT Women’s Champion took on Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai with a surprise tag team partner.

The rivalry between two of NXT’s premier couples got even more intense as Keith Lee and Mia Yim had a few things to say about Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae to make matters more interesting.

A surprise victory during the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament shook up the Black and Gold brand, and it will be interesting to see whether the underdog emerges as the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion or not.

With so much happening in NXT, this week’s show was as good as ever and entertained the fans a lot.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on the Black and Gold brand this week.

#5 The NXT Champion bargains with the General Manager

The Undisputed Era has continued to prove themselves as the topmost faction in the history of NXT, and perhaps the entire WWE, time and time again.

This week, NXT Champion Adam Cole chatted via video call with NXT’s General Manager, Willian Regal. Cole spoke about many things with the General Manager and asked for an NXT Tag Team Championship shot for Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish as he believed they only lost due to the surprise arrival of Timothy Thatcher.

Regal then went on to inform the NXT Champion that he would put his title on the line against The Velveteen Dream once again, this time at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Cole wasn’t happy with the decision as Regal further revealed that the two were going to fight in a special location, and if Dream lost, he wouldn’t get another shot at the NXT Championship.

This was a great way to have the NXT Champion appear on the show and also for NXT to show how much power and authority the NXT General Manager has as compared to the other brands. Regal is excellent at everything he does, but there is nothing he does better than cut promos in the perfect way.

The stipulations of the match suggest that this could end up being Dream’s crowning moment, while fans could also get another match between The Undisputed Era and Imperium at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.