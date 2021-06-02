5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Adam Cole returns; Karrion Kross issues a big challenge

WWE NXT had some big matches scheduled for this week’s show. Three of the brand’s top competitors were set for a Triple Threat Match to crown Karrion Kross’s challenger for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

MSK were also scheduled to defend their NXT Tag Team titles against Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions took on Zoey Stark and Zayda Ramier in a good contest.

Xia Li issued a challenge to Mercedes Martinez because of their history in the Mae Young Classic. The powerhouse gladly accepted Li’s challenge, vowing to teach her a lesson.

Ember Moon suffered an attack from Dakota Kai in the ring and issued a challenge to Kai and the NXT Women’s Champion later on.

LA Knight and Jake Atlas also competed in a decent match that helped elevate the action on Tuesday night.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s NXT.

#5 Adam Cole made an impactful return to WWE NXT

Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano were booked to open WWE NXT with a massive Triple Threat Match. The position of the main event-worthy match on the card suggested that it would lead to something bigger later in the night.

All three men were looking for a chance to challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at the upcoming TakeOver event. O’Reilly tried to slow his opponents down with some tactical submission holds.

Dunne returned the favor by working on both men’s arms before stomping on their hands. Gargano tried to show off his wizardry in the ring with some big strikes and kicks. Dunne and Gargano tried to work together to eliminate KOR from the equation, but he took both men down with a double clothesline.

Gargano survived a Bitter End after KOR hit a diving knee on both men. O’Reilly seemed to have the upper hand in the match, but Adam Cole came out with a steel chair to attack all three men.

He took out the official and then hit Gargano with the Last Shot to leave a lasting statement. William Regal came out to take Cole out of the ring and the match was called off without a winner.

The match itself was decent and gave all three men a chance to show off their skills at the top level. Cole’s involvement was unnecessary, but it looks like NXT wants to give more men a shot at Kross’s title without having any superstar lose to him in a one-on-one match.

1 / 5 NEXT