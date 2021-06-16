5 things WWE NXT got right this week (15th June 2021): Samoa Joe returns; Ted DiBiase attacked

WWE NXT delivered a fantastic TakeOver: In Your House show on Sunday. The black and gold brand returned with another episode on Tuesday night to keep the storylines ticking.

Karrion Kross retained his NXT Championship at TakeOver, and fans wanted to see if anyone would step up to the champion this week. However, the biggest question on everyone’s minds was what William Regal had in store for the fans.

Raquel Gonzalez also retained her NXT Women’s Championship on Sunday, while MSK and Bronson Reed defeated Legado del Fantasma.

However, a massive return shook up the entire NXT brand and allowed William Regal to get some backup.

On this week's episode, KUSHIDA was all set to issue another Open Challenge for his NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa were also all geared up to teach The Grizzled Young Veterans a lesson.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT after TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 Samoa Joe returned to WWE NXT as William Regal’s enforcer

Willaim Regal wasn’t impressed by how things got out of control during WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House. He decided that it's time for a change and was scheduled to make a big announcement this week.

Regal walked out to the middle early on in the night and spoke about his history in NXT. With the chaos in NXT, Regal decided that he was no longer capable of handling NXT and working as the General Manager.

Karrion Kross interrupted Regal at a crucial moment and demanded authority over the black and gold brand. The British Brawler seemed shaken just before Samoa Joe made his way out.

Joe entered the ring and stared the NXT Champion down. Regal asked Joe to take control of the brand, but the Samoa Submission Machine refused to be the new GM. Instead, he offered to help Regal control the action on NXT.

Joe was then offered the role of an enforcer under two conditions. He would not be allowed to compete in NXT, and he was not allowed to put his hands on talent unless provoked. The Samoa Submission Machine told Kross to leave the ring, and the NXT Champion obliged.

This was a massive segment for the black and gold brand. Joe’s return will make things much more exciting and give fans a lot more to look forward to every week. NXT hit a home run with this segment.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun