5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Karrion Kross knocked out; Former champion returns

The final episode of WWE NXT before TakeOver: In Your House was expected to be a big one. Ember Moon was scheduled to take on Dakota Kai in a match just days before taking a shot at Raquel Gonzalez’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Legado del Fantasma arrived to lay down a huge challenge for the NXT Tag Team Champions and North American Champion. Mercedes Martinez made quick work of Camron Branae to make a statement.

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa made their presence felt during the match between The Grizzled Young Veterans and the team of August Grey and Ikemen Jiro. Thatcher and Ciampa will get a Tornado Tag Team match against GYV next week on NXT.

'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase was also in attendance to make a huge announcement for TakeOver on NXT this Tuesday.

Poppy made an appearance on NXT and helped bring back a former champion to the brand. Karrion Kross and his challengers for TakeOver continued to brawl throughout the night.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 Oney Lorcan and Austin Theory put on a solid match on WWE NXT

The first match of WWE NXT was scheduled between Oney Lorcan and Austin Theory. The two superstars got into a backstage argument last week that led to the contest. They got in a tangle along with Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano backstage before NXT once again.

Lorcan’s solid technical offense grounded the young member of The Way as he looked to impress the NXT Universe. Theory gained momentum a little while later, but his overconfidence cost him dearly.

Dunne and Gargano showed up to back up their partners and it did not take long for The Bruiserweight and Johnny Wrestling to start brawling. The distraction allowed Lorcan to plant the young superstar with a half-nelson slam to pick up the win.

Both NXT Superstars put on a good show early in the night. They showed their strengths throughout the contest and kept the action ticking.

It’s good to see that NXT has continued with the alliance between Dunne and Lorcan after Danny Burch’s injury.

