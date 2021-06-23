5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Diamond Mine takes out champion; Karrion Kross finds next challenger

KUSHIDA and Kyle O’Reilly were announced to compete on WWE NXT this week. The two top superstars met in the ring last week after KUSHIDA’s match to make the contest official.

Adam Cole was also scheduled to compete in a match on NXT against an unknown competitor.

Other than those two top matches, there were several matches and surprises in store for the fans on Tuesday night. Zoey Stark and Io Shirai teamed up to take on The Robert Stone brand. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory’s antics got them into a match against Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan.

Karrion Kross seems to have found his challenger for The Great American Bash. Franky Monet made quick work of Elektra Lopez on the show. Hit Row picked up another victory, this time against Ever-Rise. Fans were also looking forward to seeing whether anyone would dare to provoke Samoa Joe.

#5 Carmelo Hayes competed in another top match on WWE NXT

Didn’t work out too badly for the last guy from what I remember? 🤔 #WWENXT https://t.co/pxGHt9uzA9 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 23, 2021

Adam Cole came out on WWE NXT and spoke about Samoa Joe’s attack on him last week. Cole claimed that he was the King of NXT, and Joe wasn’t going to change that.

Cole said he was looking forward to facing Kyle O’Reilly at The Great American Bash, but wasn’t wrestling on Tuesday night. Carmelo Hayes interrupted the former NXT Champion and convinced Cole to fight him.

The two men squared off after Hayes slapped Cole across the face. The veteran wore the rookie down and showed him what it was like to face a top superstar on the brand.

Hayes fought back and built some momentum after Cole taunted him for too long.

Hayes managed to block a Panama Sunrise attempt from Cole with a superkick. However, he couldn’t avoid a second attempt and sold the move beautifully, awarding the victory to Cole.

This was a fun match that allowed Hayes to shine once again. He had a great first match against KUSHIDA three weeks back and managed to put on a great show once again here.

This is exactly why @AdamColePro is the measuring stick of #WWENXT. @Carmelo_WWE impressed a lot of people tonight, but in the end, it's all about ADAM COLE, BAY-BAY.



Hope you were watching, @KORcombat. 👀 #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/NE4hjD71Rq — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2021

Cole has been at the top of his game for some time now. He needs to compete on NXT more regularly to keep fans interested every week. Backstage, William Regal warned Cole not to provoke Samoa Joe again.

The former NXT Champion responded by walking out. WWE seems to be planting seeds for Joe’s potential return to the ring in the months to come.

